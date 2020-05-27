Texas Supreme Court rules against expanding mail-in voting because of COVID-19

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo wearing gloves, a King County Election worker collect ballots from a drop box in the Washington State primary, in Seattle. But the 2020 presidential election is creeping ever closer, and there are no signs yet of pandemic abating, nor any word on when Americans on orders to stay home can resume normal life, and so lawmakers are trying to figure how to allow for voting in a world where face-to-face contact causes anxiety at the least, and sickness and death at the most. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)

The Texas Supreme Court sided with state leaders Wednesday on the topic of allowing people to vote by mail out of fear of COVID-19.

The State of Texas wanted to stop five five county clerks and election administrators from telling voters they can vote by mail on the basis that they are concerned about catching COVID-19.

The clerks had argued that since there is no cure for the virus, voters are eligible to receive a mail-in ballot under the ‘disability’ exception.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled against the clerks and expanding mail-in voting, saying the clerks definition of ‘physical condition’ is too broad and that lacking immunity to COVID-19 is not itself a ‘physical condition’.

