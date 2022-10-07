Texas (FOX 44) — Tuesday, Oct. 11th is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

According to the law in Texas, eligible voters must be registered by the 30th day before election day.

For people who are not sure if they are registered, you can follow this link to find out.

To register, you will need to go to your county’s election office. Here is where you can find your county’s website for information about your county.

While election day is Nov. 8th, early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24th. If you would like to get a mail-in ballot, the last day to apply for one is Oct. 28th.