Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Putting together a Thanksgiving Day meal can be stressful for any cook, no matter if you’re a first timer or a seasoned professional. FOX 44’s Adam Hooper and Tristan Velazquez went to Pignetti’s in Temple to get ideas for some of the most popular dishes.

We start with roasted carrots. Here is what you’ll need:

2lb Carrots

2 tbs Paprika

3 tbs Garlic Powder

1 tbs Fresh Thyme

2 tbs Fresh Parsley

4 tbs Olive Oil

The Method:

Peel and cut carrots into thick strips as evenly as possible

Toss carrots in bowl with paprika, garlic powder and oil

Wrap pan in foil fully covered and put into a preheated oven set at 350 degrees for 30

Once tender unwrap foil and bake at 450 degrees for about 5 to 10 minutes to caramelize

Toss cooked carrots in thyme and chopped parsley

What is Thanksgiving without Mashed Potatoes? Here’s the way Pignetti’s chefs create the comfort food staple. Here are the ingredients:

2 lb yellow potatoes

2 cup heavy creme

4 tbs butter

1 sprig rosemary

1 sprig thyme

2 garlic clove

¼ yellow onion

6 tbs garlic powder

8 tbs salt

2 tbs black pepper

The Method:

Cook off onion, bell pepper and garlic in a skillet until soft or onions are translucent

Blend ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, and chipotle peppers for side sauce.

Add the rest of the ingredients to vegetables and 3 tbs chipotle ketchup and mix

Form mixture into a log using a tin foil lined baking sheet and drape bacon over the loaf

Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 mins until the center of loaf reads 165 degrees internal

Meatloaf may not be your first pick for the main entrée on Thanksgiving, but once you see Pignetti’s version, you may change your mind. Here’s what you will need:

1 tbs olive oil

1 yellow onion small diced

3 garlic cloves minced

½ bell pepper small diced

2 celery stalk small diced

2 cup ketchup

5 chipotle peppers in adobo

3 tbs dark brown sugar

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup chicken broth

½ cup chopped parsley

2 eggs

1 ½ cup panko breadcrumb

½ cup grated parmesan

3 tbs salt

1 tbs black pepper

2 lbs ground beef

8 strips bacon

Chipotle ketchup

The Method:

Cook off onion, bell pepper and garlic in a skillet until soft or onions are translucent

Blend ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar,and chipotle peppers for side sauce.

Add the rest of the ingredients to vegetables and 3 tbs chipotle ketchup and mix

Form mixture into a log using a tin foil lined baking sheet and drape bacon over the loaf

Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 mins until the center of loaf reads 165 degrees internal

using a meat thermometer

And finally, there is the traditional Thanksgiving entrée, turkey. Pignetti’s gave it a cajun spin for Adam. Here are the ingredients:

½ cup cajun seasoning

8 tbs salt

2 tsp black pepper

1 10-12 lb turkey

½ cup butter with 2 tbs cajun seasoning

4 parsley sprigs

The Method:

Season turkey with salt and pepper covering the meat under skin and over skin

Season turkey with cajun season thoroughly covering both the meat under the skin and

Shove parsley under skin of the breast on both sides

Bake at 400 degrees until the thickest part of the thigh reaches 165 degrees

Baste butter mixture regularly onto turkey while in the oven

Our thanks to Pignetti’s for the great Thanksgiving Day meal ideas.