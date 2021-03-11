The Beltonian Theatre operating with limitations

BELTON, Texas – Now that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the mask mandate allowing business to open at 100 percent, The Beltonian Theatre has decided to continue operation – but not at full capacity yet.

Zechariah Baker, owner of The Beltonian Theatre, says the they will continue to operate – but there will be limitations.

“We are requiring masks until you’re seated at your seat in the theatre, and then you can remove them,” Baker said “That’s because in the theatre, we are skipping every other row and at least two or three seats between every group in the theatre.”

Baker hopes to open the theatre at 100 percent capacity soon – but for now, the health of his customers is more important.

“We are going to wait a little bit longer and see how things shake out with vaccinations, and see what the CDC says,” Baker said. “Nobody wants more than us to open at full capacity as soon as possible.”

Although the Beltonian is not open at full capacity, they are still operating for public viewings and private rentals.

“I am allowing the private rentals to use whatever measures they see fit – so if the private rental doesn’t want to mask or social distance, that’s fine,” Baker said. “Our staff will continue to do our sanitary cleaning and masking measures.”

Baker said even through the COVID season, he has found new ways to make his business thrive.

“I continued to offer those reduced-rate, small groups of five or ten private rentals,” Baker said. “I averaged three private rentals a day, so for a single screen theatre, that was pretty awesome!”

During this time the Beltonian suspended activities and performances, and Baker says the community has been asking when they will resume – and he hopes to start back this summer.

“As an owner who has the responsibility of the safety and health of the guests here at the theatre, I really want to take my time, do it right, and reopen the right way,” Baker said.