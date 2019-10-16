The Blastoff Personal Growth Expo is getting closer….

WACO, Texas – The FOX44 Blastoff Personal Growth Expo kicks off on Friday, and the excitement is building!

The two-day event will feature more than 60 exhibitors, including Landmark Chiropractic. The group will be doing free health assessments at the expo.

“More things that we can do to help our bodies heal better, and especially our new family members to feel better, it’s just gonna have amazing, cascading effects. Not only for our families and communities, for our workplaces and our schools, and it really just starts with our nervous system,” says Andrew Oestreich, of Landmark Chiropractic.

The event starts Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. It is free, and we are looking forward to seeing you there!