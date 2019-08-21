The Central Texas State Fair is almost here!

BELTON, Texas – The Central Texas State Fair is just a few days away!

The event is filled with carnival rides, livestock shows, and games. Organizers unveiled plans for this year’s event on Wednesday.

“We got over 60 vendors, so if you’re a shopper, come on out,” says organizer Keith Smith.

Smith has been planning the event all year. He says spectators should expect a new twist.

“One of the things we’ve done this year is we expanded our demolition derby, Twisted Metal Mayhem. We’ll have over 50 cars participating in that. And drivers from five different states,” Smith says.

Musical acts include The Dirty River Boys, .38 Special, and Kevin Fowler. Professional bull riders will also be added to the mix.

“It’s an extreme sport. The electricity is there, the danger factor is there. All the factors are there for a great time,” says announcer Charlie Throckmorton.

Organizers say they expect to draw 40,000 people – a significant increase from last year’s 30,000.

To purchase tickets, you can click here: https://centraltexasstatefair.com