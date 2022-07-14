BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44)- For the next 48-72 hours the city of Bellmead is working tirelessly to get the water well back up and running for their residents.

“What we’re asking people to do is to not have any kind of outside watering, none whatsoever. With no water or anything outside for the next few days,” says Bellmead city manager, Yost Zakhary.

Most cities in central Texas are currently under some sort of drought contingency plan.

Bellmead city manager Yost Zakhary says the restrictions that the city of Bellmead put in place does not have to do with drought concerns.

“One of our wells went down and they’re working to bring it back up,” says Zakhary.

Residents are being asked to conserve water during this time to ensure the city has enough water supply to distribute in case of emergency.

“We got to be able to provide water to our medical facilities and the folks that really depend on water for life on that. And we don’t want to go to some sort of mandatory restriction,” says Zakhary.

Bellmead fire department will still be able to respond to 9-1-1 calls.

“But we’ve asked them not to do is not flush any hydrants or hydrants at this time. So we get back operational, but of course they will respond,” says Zakhary.

As of now the city closed the splash pad at Brames park. Local car washes have been advised to cut their hours of operations and only be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And residents are asked to wait to use their major appliances at home until after 7pm.

“Such as using just washing dishwasher, washing machine. Most types if possible, you know, try to limit the amount of water use as much as possible,” says Zakhary.

With the well being down, Zakhary says the water is still consumable.

“Water is still safe to drink. We have not dropped enough pressure on not pressure yet. If we do, we will put out a boil notice,” says Zakhary.

Violators are subject to fines up to $2,000.