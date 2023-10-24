Washington, D.C. (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Hill reports that Waco Republican Rep. Pete Sessions has been dropped from contention after the first ballot for Speaker of the House. The congressman received only eight votes.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota got the greatest number of votes at 78. During the second vote, Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan dropped out and Emmer’s total jumped to 90.

After two rounds of voting, five candidates remain in the running to be the third nominee: House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), House Republican Conference Vice Chairman Mike Johnson (R-La.), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), and Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.).

Rep. Sessions told FOX 44’s Adam Hooper Monday night that it is important for Republicans to double check their math before they come to the floor of the House with another candidate for Speaker of the House.

Sessions said there has been a lot of frustration by the American people who saw this as the party’s inability to lead.

FOX 44 News will continue to bring you updates on the move to elect a new Speaker of the House.