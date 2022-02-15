WACO, Texas – Barry Johnson is running for re-election as McLennan County’s District Attorney and is facing harsh criticism from candidates in his own party.

“It’s a difficult situation when you have somebody who is an elected official. Your sheriff, get on the television and come out with what is just an absolute horrible lie,” says McLennan County District Attorney.

Johnson says a political ad from Josh Tetens is giving false and misleading facts on the capital murder conviction of Albert Love.

“I did not let Mr. Love out. He was let loose by Judge Thomas West for not giving us 90 days to be able to get our evidence and try him. We had no decision but to dismiss the case,” says Johnson.

According to Johnson, Tetens’ and Sheriff Parnell McNamara confused the Love case with a completely different case of a different convicted capital murder defendant, Petetan.

Josh Tetens says that’s not the case.

“The ad, it does not focused on that and does not confuse that case that is directly related to the dismissal of albert’s love case. In October of 2021, just days before it was set for trial,” says candidate for district attorney Josh Tetens.

Johnson says only weeks before trial a key witness for the Love case reversed his testimony claiming Love was at the scene of the homicide, leaving the DA to get more evidence against Love.

“We had no decision but to dismiss the case. Go back when we get our DNA and retry the case, which we’re going to do,” says Johnson.

FOX 44 also reached out to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara about these allegations and we have not received a comment yet.