KILLEEN, Texas- The Bell County Autism Intervention Team (BAIT) is excited to announce the 3rd Badges and Buddies Event that will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 24th, at Temple Bible Church Outback Building located at 3205 Oakview Drive Temple, TX.

Consistent with previous years, there will be an opportunity for children, adolescents, and adults with developmental disabilities to interact with First Responders from Temple and surrounding communities.