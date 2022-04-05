WACO, Texas – Many students at Baylor University are experiencing tradition Diadeloso for the first time, after it’s cancellation from the past two years due to COVID.

The big celebration returned Tuesday for it’s 90th anniversary.

“I think they went above and beyond to make it cool because we have been missing it,” one student said.

The Day of the Bears returned today as the first on-campus Spring celebration since 2019.



“We are just so thankful the university was able to put this event on for everybody this year, after the past three years when it hasn’t been able to happen,” one student said. “Overall just enjoying the sun, and enjoy this lovely Tuesday.”



Enjoying the day is what students, staff, families, and even pets did, filling the campus and indulging in the various activities.



Baylor University says this day is for the entire community to highlight the history and enjoy a day of fun.



“[Enjoying] having this day off and not going to classes or anything like that,” student Jonah Shaw said. “I know I get to see my friends a lot, but usually in a stressed environment; doing homework, projects or just chilling waiting on something to happen. But today we just get to enjoy each others company!”



Those in attendance enjoyed the Ferris Wheel, Ball Race, Super Slide, and even a free meal.



Other activities included performances on the main stage by the National Pan-Hellenic Council, corn hole, and the joy of community.



“This is actually my first experience with DIA. There is a whole bunch going on,” student Xavier Robinson said. “They have people strolling and stepping. We have pet farms and a whole bunch of family and friends walking around. So it’s a good experience for everybody in the community.”



“I’m excited to enjoy everything here and to watch the concert tonight,” one student said



The celebration wraps up with band Apollo LTD in concert on the main stage.