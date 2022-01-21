CENTRAL TEXAS – As temperatures continue to drop. The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope is hosting a drive by coat drive Saturday, January 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This time of year is the matter. It’s a matter of life and death if someone does not have a safe place to stay or the appropriate clothing,” says the Salvation Army of Bell county’s Lt. David Beckham.

Lieutenant David Beckham says they are in urgent need of coats, winter hats, gloves, winter scarves, and warm socks for the homeless.

“Think earlier this week, around Monday or Tuesday, we looked in our clothing closet and we had four coats,” says Beckham.

Not only is the Salvation Army of Bell county hosting a coat drive, they’re also planning to have the warming shelter open .

“We open our doors on cold weather nights like last night and tonight, potentially even Sunday night’s going to be cold enough to where we would open our doors when it hits that freezing temperature mark,” says Beckham.

To help with the high demand for coats, the Salvation Army Waco is participating in a coat drive as well.

“We’re asking for donations for our homeless coalition, we’re having an event on January 25th from nine to twelve at the convention center,” says social worker manager, Renee Mauk.

You can drop off your donations at the Salvation Army thrift store at 4721 W. Waco Drive.

“Coats are gently used are new, possibly then they’ll set those aside some time for us to be able to take down to events like this,” says Mauk.