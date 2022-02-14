WACO, Texas — The signs are up and the polls are open for early voting for the primary election. But do you ever think about the science behind these signs or what candidates think on the campaign trail?

“A lot of these elections as you go on down the ballot, voters may not know that much about the candidates and they may remember seeing a sign or hearing something about a candidate,” Baylor Political Science Professor Dr. Pat Flavin said. “A primary election where voter turnout isn’t that high, it can end up having a major affect on who wins and loses.”

As simple as a name on a sign could mean the difference between a candidate moving onto the next ballot or being out of the race.

To many, they may just seem like clutter or a constant reminder to go vote. But Dr. Flavin says that’s one of the many ways candidates get voter attention, as well as meeting voters face to face.

“It does make you more likely to support that candidate more likely to show up and go and vote, and so the the task of going door to door chatting with voters,” he said. “It does seem to have a bigger effect than, say, just sending something in the mail.”

Dr. Flavin also spoke on how large life events can truly impact the turnout of an election, like the snowstorms in February of 2021.

“That really could’ve had a major impact on Governor Abbott’s chances for re-election,” he explained. “Particularly if this winter we would’ve had the same sort of problems, wide spread power outages, things like that.”

But Dr. Flavin also added that as it stands now, he believes Governor Abbott will win the primary election slot for the Republican party.

So now that you know how politicians try to get you to check their name on the ballot, make sure to go out and vote for this primary election because it will determine who’s on the ballot in November.