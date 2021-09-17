The Temple Fall Music Series begins!

TEMPLE, Texas – Friday nights are cooling off for Friday night football, as well as for free concerts! People are excited to be able to enjoy these kind of events and still be safe.

Temperatures are dropping as we’re getting ready for fall, and the Temple Small Business Coalition is hosting free events for families to enjoy in the downtown area.

“Any time I see an outdoor event, especially that my kids can go to, I usually try to make it. We live pretty far out of Temple, but it looks like fun,” says Temple resident Amber Rosura.

People can enjoy the many food trucks at The Yard Food Truck Plaza. You can grab a lawn chair and listen to live music, or just sit back and relax.

“We just come from Killeen out here to enjoy ourselves. Nice evening out,” says Killeen resident Royce Smith.

With COVID-19 in mind, and flu season coming up, some people have been hesitant to go out to live events.

“I think outdoors is fine. And just using common sense, like washing hands and keeping a safe distance, if necessary,” says Rosura.

But for one Temple woman, the pandemic hasn’t stopped her from going out and doing what she loves to do. Denise Ambrosini is just happy that the weather is slowly dropping, and being able to be back out with the community.

“I think it’s great. I really do. I mean, I think it’s wonderful this is happening,” Ambrosini says.