Theft leaves Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue in need of donations

A donation bin theft has Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue scrambling for donations after someone in broad daylight stole from a large bin used to collect cans.

Firefighters were cleaning up construction debris at the station on Wednesday morning, when Assistant Chief Jerry Price says something unbelievable happened.

“And he happened to look out the front door and noticed a car pulling out and speeding off. A minute or so later he just happened to notice that some of the bags were gone that we have out here for our can collection,” Price says.

According to Price, they have been planning for the new station for about eight years. It will cost them about $175,000, and these types of donations are the only way they can make it happen.

“I think its pretty low, but if they need it that bad, so be it,” Price says.

Elm Mott Fire Chief Casey Perry also making a statement about the theft saying, in part:

“The world we live in has become a dark place. It saddens me that an individual(s) would see a non-profit volunteer fire department as an easy target versus earning their pay by being a productive member of society. To have someone steal from us is very disheartening to say the least.”

The department is currently sharing a building with the Elm Mott Water Supply Company, and still needs about $35,000 to complete the station.

“We have a lot of new equipment and stuff, and we need some place to put it for use,” Price says.

This includes plumbing, electric, housing and fire equipment.

“‘We’ll take it one day at a time,” Price says.

You can view our previous story here.

to donate call (254) 829-0543 or email elmmottfirerescue@mail.com.