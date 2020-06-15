Therapy Clinic Hosts ‘Walk For Healing’ Protest, Encourages Mental Health Awareness

WACO, TX. On Sunday, Therapy Clinic TRC ( The Relationship Clinic) Waco hosted its second protest; calling for change surrounding racial discrimination but also emphasizing the power of healing through therapy.

More than 50 people gathered in front of McLennan County courthouse with signs and t-shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, but also finding a therapist as the nation goes through pain.

“It’s okay to see a therapist, seek professional help about the trauma that we’ve experienced; as a people, as a nation, as a city,” says Co-organizer, Brittney Wardlaw.

Brittany is the wife of Gary Wardlaw, a licensed therapist in the area. The couple says they organized the protest at the courthouse to remember Jesse Washington, an African-American man who was lynched in Waco.

The Wardlaws say the overall message was to destigmatize therapy.

