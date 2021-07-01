There are many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Looking for a way to celebrate the Fouth of July in Bell County? There are several upcoming events to choose from!

In Temple, the city will hold its 23rd H-E-B All American Family Fun Festival & Fireworks Show – which was first reworked, and later canceled, last year. The festival will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at Crossroads Park, located at 1020 Research Parkway in west Temple.

The festival will include live music, food trucks and a large fireworks show which city officials say will make the event larger than those held in past years. The event will be free and open to the public, with the city hoping the venue change will allow for better parking and accessibility to the venue.

The Temple Historic District will also resume its annual activities with a community parade, now in its 32nd year, which is open to the public to watch or participate in. Organizer Felicia Phipps says the parade will start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the intersection of N 9th Street and West French Avenue. The parade will go down 9th Street until it meets the intersection with West Nugent Avenue.

Phipps says everyone is encouraged to join the parade – with people able to either participate in the parade itself or watch from the sidewalk. Those interested in joining the parade will not be able to use their cars – instead they are asked to walk, ride their bikes or use wagons.

Meanwhile, Belton will also be resuming its week of activities for the holiday this year – including its annual Fourth of July Parade which attracts thousands to the city.

The Belton parade is set to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, in the city’s downtown. The parade includes a one-mile route extending south down Main Street – from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to the Bell County Courthouse, and then east on Central Avenue to the Belton Police Memorial.

The parade is free and open to the public, with dozens of floats from businesses and organizations around the county taking part.

A week of events will lead up to the parade – including various concerts, festivals and fireworks shows.

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the parade, will also conduct its downtown street party with live music, food and various activities. Similar to the parade, the party will not charge admission.

Music at the kickoff party will start at 5:00 p.m. at the Bell County Courthouse square, located at 101 E. Central Avenue in Belton.

Music at the party will include performances by the Leon River Band, Grupo Pression and Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band. There will also be activities such as face painting, a photo booth, a motorcycle show and axe throwing.