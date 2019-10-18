Thieves target wheels and rims in Bryan, citizen assistance sought

Bryan Police say thieves have been very busy over the past couple of months taking tires and rims off vehicles in neighborhoods.

Investigators are asking that residents who live in the area of the thefts with security cameras review their footage for the pertinent dates and times for any vehicles driving through the areas during the night and early morning hours.

They are asking that anyone with information or video or pictures that might be helpful to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477)

The areas and times of interest are: