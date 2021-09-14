Third Connally ISD staff member dies from COVID-19

CONNALLY, Texas – The Connally Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Superintendent Wesley Holt sent out a parent letter Tuesday afternoon saying Angela Thompson, an instructional aide at the Connally Primary School, passed away after a long battle with COVID-19.

When Thompson returned from summer break, she identified COVID-like symptoms and was tested. She was last on campus Monday, August 9 – a week and a half before the first day of school. She was entering her third year as an employee of Connally ISD.

Angela has also been a beloved member of the Connally family – as her spouse is a Connally employee, and all four of her children are Connally ISD graduates. The district has extended sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to her family, students and friends.

Thompson’s death marks the loss of a third Connally ISD team member. For more information, you can view our previous story here.

The district is continuing its daily cleaning and safety protocols, which can be found at www.connally.org.

Source: Connally Independent School District