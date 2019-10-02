This flu season has the potential to be bad

WACO, Texas – Flu season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about getting the flu shot.

Health experts often base predictions on how bad a flu season will be off of what happens in Australia, and this flu season is off to a pretty intense start in Australia.

“This year, unfortunately, they’ve had a bad year. One of the worst flu seasons in 20 years, already. They’ve had about 480 deaths so far,” says Dr. Jill Beatty, an Emergency Medicine Physician. “The 2017 flu season was really bad, and that mirrored Australia’s bad flu season in 2017. So it’s potentially going to be a bad season. We won’t know until we see what strains are here in the U.S., but based on preliminary data from Australia, it has the potential to be bad,” Dr. Beatty says.

On average, around 100,000 are hospitalized from the flu every year, and in bad flu seasons this number can go even higher.

There are ways you fight off the flu. Washing your hands, eating right, and getting the flu shot are some of the ways you can protect yourself.

“Now is the time. October is when you should get the flu shot, to prevent hospitalization and death. It may not prevent you from getting the disease completely, but at least it prevents you from getting seriously ill,” Dr. Beatty says.

Many Americans don’t get the flu shot due to a few preconceived notations, such as the idea that when they get the flu shot they actually get the flu.

“The flu shot is a dead virus. It’s not going to give you the flu. Your body may react or respond as its forming anti-bodies, and you may feel unwell as your body ramps up your immune system, but you’re not getting the flu itself,” Dr. Beatty says.

People with an egg allergy, an ingredient in the vaccine, can also get the flu shot as long as they are monitored afterwards for any reactions.

You can get a flu shot at most pharmacies, from your primary doctor, and at Premiere ER and Urgent Care in Waco.