This small Belton parade has a big meaning

BELTON, Texas – As a way to honor the lives of the fallen soldiers for our country, members of the Belton community gathered for a parade.

Marcia Cross organized the Memorial Day Parade, and says this is a way to show families they are not forgotten.

“Especially for this particular holiday, which is recognizing those who have lost their lives. It’s really important that we don’t let them down,” Cross said.

The crowd was smaller than she expected because many backed out due to the rain – but she was not going to let that stop her.

“We are going to go ahead and walk the route, even if we had to ride the horses dirty. We are going to do it!” Cross said. “We are not going to saddle them. We are going to do what we have to do today.”

Those who participated in the parade started from the parking lot in front of the Belton Feed Store, passing the Sheriff’s Department, circling the block, and ending at the Belton Police Memorial.

Boyd LeCheminant led the group in prayer at the memorial, and shared why he could not let this opportunity pass.

“It is a time for solemn thinking. To stop and pause,” LeCheminant said. “There are still so many people that have lost their lives, and it changed the lives of many family members.”

LeCheminant says he watched a friend die in an explosion while in the service, and those memories are reminders of why this day is important.

During the prayer, there were two veteran families in attendance – and while the crowd was small, the meaning was bigger.

“We live in a very vibrant community,” Cross said. “Setting up these parades is getting off to a slow start, but I want to keep on doing this.”