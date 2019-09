Thousands braved the heat Saturday in Harker Heights for the 11th Annual Food, Wine and Brews Festival.

Last year the event featured wines from 12 Texas vineyards and 65 Texas craft brews, organizers say this year’s event had even more.

Folks also enjoyed live music from a number of performers, a live public art display, and some even took part in the trash can punch challenge.

The event was held at the Harker Heights Community Park until 1 p.m.