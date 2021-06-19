Thousands enjoy Juneteenth Family Fun Day at Brazos Park East

WACO, Texas: Thousands of people gathered at Waco’s Brazos Park East Saturday to enjoy food, music and the first celebration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Braving the heat was no problem for the patrons.

“I know we’re out here in this heat but we’re safe, we’re good, and we’re just out here to have a good time,” Shalonda Edwards said.

Those celebrating believe the change to make Juneteenth a federal holiday was a long time coming.

“Well it took long enough, but this is very awesome, I get chills just thinking about it,” Gene Chillous said. “The world is finally coming together as one.”

With President Biden signing the bill to make the holiday a national one, it had people at the event feeling a wide range of emotions.

“I feel honored to be a part of the culture and to experience this in our day and time,” Edwards said. “I’m really excited.”

Even the police at the event were happy to stay out in the heat as it is a chance to not only protect but bond with the community.

“It’s an extremely important event,” Waco PD Sgt. Chris Nall said. “It’s an extremely important opportunity for us to actually get out and get shoulder to shoulder with our community and enjoy the good times with out community and get to know them just as well as they get to know us.”

The most important part for those attending the Family Fun Day was that people from all walks of life are able to gather and celebrate peacefully.

“Aw man, we can’t even get five people and two pork chops without a fight,” Chillous said. “When you get 10,000 people, some good music, some good weather and you’re just celebrating and having fun, everybody is just here to have a good time and I’m very appreciative of that.”