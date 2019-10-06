Thousands Flock To Heart O’ Texas Fair

WACO, Texas. The Heart O’ Texas fair is underway, bringing out tens of thousands across Central Texas. Many came to ride horses, play games, and get their faces painted.

For two girls, it was a chance to be adventurous.

“You get to try new things, you get to make memories and have lots of fun,” says 11-year-old D’Anna Hunter.

The fair has been a Waco staple for the past 67 years. Organizers say they always add new twists.

” We have a whole new set of attractions, the layout’s different. We have our swifty swine pig races. We have our mutton bustin’, ” says Extraco Vice President, Dustin Coufal.

Other popular extractions at the fair included the carnival, wine and beer garden, the rodeo, and the wiener dog race.

Fair admission is $15 for ages 9 and up. For tickets and more information you can click HERE

The fair runs through October 13th 2019