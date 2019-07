WACO, Texas – More kids will be able to participate in youth sports after a hefty donation from the Magnolia Foundation.

Chip and Joanna Gaines gave away $73,000 of brand new sports equipment, footwear, and apparel on Friday morning.

Good Sports / Peter Klemek

The event was held at the Bledsoe Miller Community Center, and was in partnership with the nonprofit Good Sports.

Both groups say they want to make sure every child has the opportunity to play without being left on the sidelines because of the cost of equipment.