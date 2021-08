CENTRAL TEXAS – It was a successful Tip-a-Cop fundraiser event last week.

Several departments across Central Texas worked as servers at local Texas Roadhouse restaurants and raised money for the Special Olympics.

The Temple Police Department posting the pictures below on social media, saying they were able to raise $5,000.







(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

In addition, the Waco Police Department was able to raise $4,000.







(Courtesy: Waco Police Department)

Sources: Temple Police Department, Waco Police Department