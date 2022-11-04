Central Texas (FOX 44) — The threat of severe weather has prompted some school districts to make changes to their Friday classes.

Buckholts ISD canceled classes on Friday and says school will resume as normal on Monday. The district asked students and parents to stay alert and take safety precautions as storms moved through the area.

Academy ISD announced that classes would end early on Friday because of the severe weather threat. The Academy Early Childhood Center and Academy Elementary School would release students at 1 p.m.

Academy Middle and High Schools will release at 1:10 p.m.

FOX 44 Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint says an upper-level storm system and cold front will bring a good chance of thunderstorms across the region on Friday. The best storm potential looks to be Friday afternoon and evening.

Some storms may be severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes all possible. The highest severe threat looks like areas along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor.

Locally heavy rainfall may produce flooding in some areas. Showers and storms will push off to the east Friday night, leaving the weekend drier and cooler.

Stay tuned to FOX 44 News for all updates on the severe weather threat.