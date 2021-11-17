Three historic Temple buildings being revamped

TEMPLE, Texas – An $18 million project is starting up in Temple at multiple historic buildings.

Today the City of Temple, in partnership with Turner Behringer, broke ground for the project.

It is set to be complete in 18 months, in mid 2023.

First built more than a hundred years ago, the Arcadia, the Hawn Hotel, and the Sears builidng will be revived and turned into something new.

This is a mixed development project that will feature 57 new apartments in the Hawn and Sears buildings.

On the first floors there will be commercial space for offices, restaurants, and stores.

“This is something we’ve been working on, something that the council and the public has striven for, and it’s happening,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said.

The Arcadia will be transformed back into a 621 seat multi-purpose event and concert venue.

Mayor Davis says the Arcadia will provide good wholesome family-type entertainment and bring more foot traffic to the area.

He thinks a mistake many towns make is tearing down the old and building the new.

“It doesn’t take more than a generation or two to kind of forget who you are,” Mayor Davis said. “And I think that’s what these buildings are going to do, they’re going to hearken back to a long ago days, and people will realize that Temple has been thriving for years.”

Jonathan Garza is the director of development for Turner Behringer and says their goal is to bring old memories back to life and restore the history inside.

“We understand the magnitude of the project, the history of these buildings,” Garza said. “To us, even though we are renovating this, this is a project that’s for the City of Temple and for the people that live here.”

Mayor Davis said this is a new beginning for further development in Temple.