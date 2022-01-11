The Milam County District Attorney announced Tuesday that three teenage girls who were accused of trying to strip a member of their high school volleyball team have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Caldwell HS students Marina Brinkman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart all received sentences of a year of probation, 40 hours of community service, and a $4,000 fine after pleading guilty to Unlawful Restraint.

A volleyball teammate says they forcibly removed her clothes on a school bus.

Arrest affidavits state the incident happened on a school bus traveling down Highway 190 on September 21, when the volleyball team was coming home from a game in Bell County.

The victim says Brinkman held her down while Hart and Hartman removed her “pants and panties to her mid-shin and exposed her genitals.” The victim states she repeatedly told them to stop.

The case against a fourth teenager is still pending.