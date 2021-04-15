Three Waco men indicted on Capital Murder charges

The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a three man on Capital Murder charges.

Jamarion Campbell, Pablo Villarreal, and Onobia Bernett were all arrested for the death of Jatron Thomas.

Pablo Villarreal

Detectives served Campbell with a murder warrant in the McLennan County Jail last month. He was already in custody for an unrelated offense.

The U.S. Marshal Lone Star Task Force arrested a third man for the murder of Thomas several days earlier. They took 18-year-old Pablo Villarreal into custody during a traffic stop.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said 17-year old Onobia Sywna Bernett was also arrested in March by the Lone Start US Marshal Task Force at a location in Waco.

Ocie Bernett

The first arrest in the case came early in January when 18-year-old Ocie Bernett was arrested on warrants obtained by a Waco police detective.

Ocie Bernett was indicted for Capital Murder in March.

Waco police say that even though four men face murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Thomas, the investigation is ongoing.

Police officers found Jatron Lavar Thomas with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 2600 block of South 14th Street in Waco on Oct. 15th, around 1 a.m.

A caller told police about hearing gunshots and then a car speeding away.