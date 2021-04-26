Three years after murder, Justin Bibles’ family demands justice

WACO, Texas – This week will mark three years since someone shot and killed 32-year-old Justin Bibles outside of a Red Lobster Restaurant near the parking lot of the Richland Mall in Waco.

A McLennan County grand jury refused to indict the man originally arrested in the shooting back in 2018.

“Three years later, we are still wondering why,” said Zada Bridgewater, Justin Bibles’ mother.

The 32-year-old was shot and killed on May 1st, 2018. Over a thousand days later, his family is still trying to piece together the reason behind the shooting.

“There are people out there that, number one – are too scared to talk. Number two – they don’t trust the police department. Or number three – they’re just kind of, ‘It doesn’t involve me.’ But I want them to understand that it does involve you, you know? Because it could be one of your relatives next time,” said Bridgewater.

McLennan County Executive Criminal D.A. Tom Needham tells FOX44 the case was returned to the Waco Police Department for further investigation and remains an open homicide.

“I’m still here. We’re still here. Justin is still here in spirit, and we are not going to leave this alone until justice is served,” said Bridgewater.

His family is hosting a rally for justice May 3 in front of the McLennan County Courthouse.

“This is not a rally for violence. It’s not a rally to beat down the Waco PD. It’s a rally to remember my son and to get justice. So I’m asking anybody that remotely cares about justice – whether its justice for Justin or it’s simply justice – to come out,” said Bridgewater.

They are hoping to get closure sooner rather than later on this investigation.

“When you lose a child, you lose a part of you. Because the DNA, the blood, the bones, the everything is part of you. And so, you lose a part of you when you lose a child. And the only way to heal and get past that is by the help of God, and I am a firm believer in that,” said Bridgewater.

A balloon release will be held Saturday, May 1st, 2021 at 11:18 a.m. near the Red Lobster at Richland Mall.

For more information on the rally, and to stay up to date with any new developments,you can click HERE.