Through young activists, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy continues

WACO, Texas – A group of young activists in Waco are working to continue the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his fight against social injustice.

In passing, some might think Tneyah, Vincent and De’vier are just friends taking pictures in front of a mural – but after talking with them, they would quickly learn there is a purpose behind those poses.

“So that people can see who we are. Cause I don’t know if people really know the individuals that are in Blaccent,” said Tneyah Thomas.

As the founders of Blaccent, a minority-driven nonprofit organization, they are living out Dr. King’s dream.

“The dream that he wanted to see come true has come true. And we do live and co-exist in peace and in harmony together. It’s just not everybody,” said De’vier Woodson, of Blaccent.

But they are working to take King’s work a step forward.

“We want to actually make a change. We want to get people registered to vote. We want to get people voting. We want to educate people on things that are kind of tougher to get access on,” said Thomas.



“We just want to make sure that all of the things that he and other civil rights leaders fought for aren’t just kind of wasted and left in vain,” Woodson added.

Similar issues from the Civil Rights Era surrounding racism, social injustice, and inequality make headlines across the country everyday – which is why their fight remains crucial.

“It’s gotten a little better since then, but we’re still fighting the same fight. And I feel like the reason I’m fighting is because they were out here marching now back then, and I’m out here marching now,” Thomas said.

Watching protests take a wrong turn like they did on Capitol Hill earlier this month doesn’t take them off the high road. They are continuing to fight Dr. King’s way.

“It’s motivating me to make sure that the next generation may not have to see that. They can see something a little different. They can see more conscience unity be in the forefront,” said Vincent Thomas, one of the founders of Blaccent.

The trio remains hopeful their new platform can inspire hope, unity, and equality throughout Waco.