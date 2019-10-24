Tickets sold for fake music event in Waco

WACO, Texas – A big music event scheduled for November has Central Texan’s scratching their heads.

Online, the event is called “Waco Music Fest #2” and it promises to feature big time artists like Lizzo, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion.

But, sadly the event is not real.

“I feel like I’ve been catfished by like event companies,” says Emma Ruth Bakke, who almost bought tickets to the fake event.

Bakke says the concert, which was advertised on Eventbrite, Eventful, and Groupon, seemed too good to be true.

“I heard about it on Twitter. One of my friends like, tweeted about it. And a lot of my friends and I really love Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, so I was really interested in it,” Bakke says.

She quickly noticed something wasn’t right.

“I noticed that the label for the tickets for the concert was said to be on November 28th, but then when they had the actual date written down in numbers, it said 12-28. And I was like, ’11, 12.’ She’s an established artist at this point, I don’t think that they would be making simple mistakes like that,” Bakke says.

Not only that, November 28th isn’t a Saturday – it’s a Thursday.

“We were made aware of the event promotion yesterday. It caught us by surprise,” says Todd Bertka, Director of the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau.

The tickets were first being sold for $12, and now if you look online, you get a sign that says “Not Yet Available.”

“We reached out and spoke with the event promoter and just said, ‘You are promoting that is not secured or has not been contracted in our convention center. We need you to stop promoting it because you don’t have dates or space contracted with the convention center venue so we asked them to politely stop promoting the event,'” Bertka says.

When you click on “company website” you get an error page. These are all signs the BBB says you should watch out for.

“I feel like the fact that they were using really prominent and great artists like Megan to draw a certain crowd in to extort us to get our money even though it’s only 12 bucks. It isn’t cool,” Bakke says.

The BBB has a number of tips online to prevent you from being a victim of ticket scams. Click HERE for more information.

In a statement to FOX 44, Eventbrite says, “We ticket millions of events each year and strive to ensure our community has a safe and positive experience using Eventbrite. We are not involved in the production of the events themselves, but our Trust and Safety team has systems and processes in place to ensure event listings comply with our Terms of Service. As a precautionary measure, the team reviewed the event in question and were able to confirm that the event is no longer listed on Eventbrite, nor are tickets available for purchase.”