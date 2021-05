The Killeen City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, May 18th, to discuss a special election for the District 4 seat.

During the May 4th election, incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd each received 181 votes when everything was counted.

A recount took place on Thursday, and the vote totals stayed the same.

When the special election takes place, Harris and Boyd will face off again. Brockley King Moore, who received 112 votes, will not be involved.