Tiny Hoove Rescue and Petting Zoo collecting donations to assist with Hurricane Ida

TEMPLE, Texas – The Tiny Hoove Rescue and Petting Zoo is collecting donations to assist with Hurricane Ida.

The non-profit group assisted last year during hurricane Harvey. They say they want to help again this year, but they need your help.

They will be donating water, supplies and feed to take to those needing assistance.

They will also need towels, sheets, potty pads, gift cards, diapers, square bales, blankets, tarps, dog food, cat food, animal food, metal collapsible crates, collars and leashes, bowls, water, baby wipes, canned goods, etc.

“We’re hoping to fill our trucks, our truck and trailer, to the brim of donations. And as soon as we get there, and get the donations unloaded and at a secure location, then we’re going to go out and start rescuing as many animals as possible that we are being contacted about in our in hazardous situations,” says Shelby Michalewicz, owner of Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo.

Tiny Hoove Rescue and Petting Zoo will be leaving to Louisiana on Wednesday morning. You can drop off a donation at Temple’s PetCo and Pet Smart. You can also make a donation on their Amazon Wishlist. The non-profit organization will be documenting their their journey on their Facebook page.