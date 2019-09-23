Tip to school resource officer leads to sex assault arrest

An investigation triggered May 30th when a citizen told a Travis Science Academy resource officer that a child was being abused has led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Calvin Eugene Hill turned himself in Friday after learning that a warrant had been obtained for his arrest.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday and his bond has been set at $100,000.

The officer, having been given the tip, met with the victim who told him that she and her sister had been assaulted on numerous occasions.

Temple police say they were told that the victim had been touched inappropriately and had been forced to have sex going back to the time when the victim was in the third grade.