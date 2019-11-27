‘Tis the season to be cautious: Black Friday shopping

WACO, Texas – The biggest shopping day of the year is this Black Friday, and as you are out hunting for deals, thieves are out hunting for your valuables.

Black Friday is the time when thieves are out in full force, so before you hit the mall, authorities say it’s a good idea to make a game plan.

“It’s a great season for shopping, but it’s also a good time for the criminals to do their thing so they’ll be out as well as the shoppers,” says Larry Adams, Assistant Chief of Woodway Public Safety.

It all starts out with where you park.

“You want to find a lit area to park, park under a street light. If there are security cameras, that’s even better,” says Adams.

When you leave your car, lock it and make sure there are no valuables in sight.

“Make sure not any expensive things in the car while we are shopping,” says Justice McGowan, shopper.

“Don’t try to show off the stuff, kind of keep it in your car and lock it up, hidden, maybe throw a blanket over it and what not,” says Scott Steach, shopper.

Police say your best bet is to lock all of your purchases or belongings inside your trunk.

“They’ll look for those people bringing items out, putting them in their vehicle and maybe going back to a different store, so they are looking for that crime of opportunity so we advise, if you are going to do that, the best place to place your items is in the trunk of your vehicle because it’s the most difficult to get into.” Larry Adams, Assistant Chief-Woodway Public Safety

Going back to your car, can also be dangerous. Police Departments are posting a picture of windshield wipers zip-tied together. They say thieves do this, to distract you.

“If you have something on your vehicle, a note, zip ties, go ahead and get in your vehicle and drive away from that area,” says Adams.

“Wait ’til I get home, to take off that zip tie, I’m not doing it in no parking lot,” says McGowan.

It’s key to pay close attention to your surroundings.

“Being vigilant, being aware of whats going on around you,” says Adams.

“Just be safe, and be careful, and watch your surroundings because you never know what’s out there in the world, so just be safe,” says McGowan.

