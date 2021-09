BELL CO., Texas — If you are a fan of 90’s R&B music, this could be the concert for you.

One of the best selling American female groups of all time is coming to Bell County. TLC will be at the Bell County Expo Center on Thursday, September 30.

Joined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and a special surprise guest for a night of music many will not want to miss.

Tickets are still available. To purchase, click here.