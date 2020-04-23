Top Killeen ISD graduates get special honor district-wide

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District recognized their top 2020 graduates in a special way this week.

“Your hard work and determination does not go unrecognized,” the Harker Heights High School Principal said to the school’s Class of 2020 Salutatorian.

This was one of the many messages students graduating at the top of their class throughout Killeen ISD received personally from their high school principals.

The message was coupled with a sign sharing their major accomplishment.

“We kind of came up with the idea of making that delivery together, all high schools, and just kind of surprising our kids,” said Jorge Soldavila, Principal of Harker Heights High School.

Students throughout the district say they were overwhelmed with the kind gesture from their school administrators.

“I didn’t even know what to say. I just looked around. I was like, ‘Thank you, thank you.’ It was sweet, because with everything going on right now and us not being able to celebrate as we normally would, it was nice that they came out and took the time to visit us. So I really appreciated it,” said Esha Bhakta, the HHHS Valedictorian.

The students would normally be recognized by thousands of their peers and family members at the Bell County Expo Center, but they say they will still remember the more intimate honor forever.

“I was just pretty excited that they went out of their way, even though things are pretty chaotic right now, to give us recognition. It was nice seeing all of the other pictures of everyone getting their signs too,” says Patrick Quinn, Valedictorian of Ellison High School.

One student says she was expecting a package in the mail, but what she ended up with was much more exciting.

“I was just blown away by Mr. Soldavila and Ms. Rios, and they just came out and put the sign in front of our house and we took pictures and stuff,” Kayla Davis said.

“We were still able to be honored for our accomplishments even though its not the same way that we would normally be,” said Khristine Anderson.

Principals who made the special deliveries shared their appreciation for the hard work and dedication it took for students to finish at the top of their classes.

“They’ve done all of the work, but we celebrate with them. It is something that they’ve worked for very intentionally for a really long time,” said Jorge Soldavila.

They say they were honored to put those signs just where they belong – at the homes of the graduates and their biggest supporters.

“To become the valedictorian or the salutatorian, this is something that an entire family has to be committed to for a long period of time. And so, it was great to honor the whole family together,” said David Dominguez, Principal of Ellison High School.

He added that he could see this as the start of tradition beyond COVID-19.