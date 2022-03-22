CENTRAL, Texas – People across Central Texas are picking up the pieces today after tornadoes swept through, causing damage to homes and businesses Monday night.

American Red Cross Regional Director for Central Texas Lucy Walsworth says the tornadoes affected the entire region from Round Rock, Elgin, to the Waco/Killeen area and all points in between.



During times like these, the disaster action team is trained and ready to respond in the field to meet the needs of the community.



“All these calls are going to be coming in so we are going to do the best we can with our volunteers. They have been set up for this, they know what to do,” Walsworth said. “This is something they have been trained to do.”

Walsworth says when the Red Cross receives a call for assistance the disaster team gets to them as quickly as possible to assess the resources they need.



“To help folks whether they need financial assistance, medications replaced because they were destroyed in the weather that happened yesterday, maybe they need their eyeglasses replaced, we can help out as well,” Walsworth said. “Some folks this is a traumatic experience, they have never experienced anything like this before so we also have disaster mental health volunteers who also do spiritual care.”



The local Salvation Army has teams on the ground today in Elgin, Round Rock, and Taylor helping communities.



Texas Emergency Disasters Director Alvin Migues told FOX 44 News in a statement:

“The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is already actively at work serving the community affected by last night’s storms and tornadoes.”

“The Salvation Army can and does react and respond immediately after a disaster thanks to teams of staff and volunteers who are trained and ready to serve, long before a fire, a tornado, or any other disaster strikes.”

As communities across Central Texas pick up the pieces over the next several weeks, they don’t have to do it alone.



“We’ll be there for them. We are 24/7, 365 operations,” Walsworth said. “Just because its 5 o’clock or a Sunday afternoon or just because it’s a holiday we don’t stop.”



If you or someone you know has been impacted by the recent tornado, you can visit the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army website to request assistance.

