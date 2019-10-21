Tornado leaves 65,000 without power in Dallas

This Oct. 20, 2019 image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, TX. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands. (@AthenaRising via AP)

DALLAS, Texas- Residents of Dallas are recovering after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday night.

Radar confirmed the tornado struck near Love Field Airport and moved northeast through the city around 9 p.m.

There were no reports of fatalities or serious injuries in Texas early Monday, but Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans says three people were hospitalized for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

Heavy damage has been reported and nearly 140,000 residents are without power. Around 65,000 of the affected electric customers were within Dallas, according to the city, which said it would open a shelter.

Crews are searching through homes and businesses for victims overnight, but were called of due to limited access and lack of proper lighting.

Seven people escaped a structure that collapsed in northwest Dallas, and a convenience store collapsed as well but everyone made it out safely.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said Fire Station 41 sustained significant damage to the roof, but none of the firefighters were hurt.

Evans said that the department had also received multiple calls from people injured in their homes by broken glass.

Citing extensive damage to campuses, the Dallas Independent School District canceled Monday classes at several schools.

Source: The Associated Press