Tornado Watch Issued for 3 Central Texas Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Bosque, Hamilton, and Hill Counties until 2:00 a.m.

Thunderstorms will accompany a cold front tonight, initially impacting areas north and west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex during the evening hours.

These storms should eventually organize into a line, moving southeast through the region overnight.

Some of these storms could be severe, with damaging winds and large hail the primary threats.

Although the line will move fairly quickly, heavy rain will occur, particularly east of the I-35 corridor where some flooding issues may arise.

To watch the storm’s movements, check out our interactive radar.

You can also download the FOX44 News Mobile App to get updated alerts about the weather on your phone.