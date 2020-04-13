Tornadoes Destroy Homes in Mart & Groesbeck

TEXAS. On Sunday, at least two tornadoes ripped through parts of Central Texas, causing Oncor to work tirelessly to restore power in Mart and Groesbeck.

In Mart, strong winds crumbed brick walls while on neighbor says he woke up to debris in his yard and his fence destroyed.

“I was devastated. I’ve been in a lot of storms but I’ve never been in one like this that had a tornado come over my house,” says Jeffery Pettigrew.

Sandra Lynch, owner of the Ben Hur Bar in Groesbeck says the storms flooded the building and ripped off parts of the roof.

Ben Hur Bar in Groesbeck

“This has been an absolute nightmare,” Lynch says.

The owner says the damages will cost $10K to fix, but due to the shelter-in-place, the bar has not been open for nearly a month.

“Small business owners are already in a lot of trouble and for this is happen to us today was like the ultimate kick in the butt I guess,” Lynch added.

There were no deaths or serious injuries reported.