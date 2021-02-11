Towing company busy due to wrecks caused by wintry road conditions

WACO, Texas – The wintry weather conditions Central Texas received has tow companies extremely busy.

As people began their normal routine on Thursday morning, the freezing rain and icy roads slowed them down.

Alicia Holder is an accountant of Big Boy Towing Service, who says they have received calls all morning.

“They started coming in at about 5:30 a.m. this morning, and have not stopped, “Holder said.

These conditions have lead to many wrecks. Holder says they have received calls from Hewitt Police, Woodway, and Texas DPS.

“There was a three-car wreck on the flyover in Hewitt,” Holder said. “Then there has been a couple in the ditch that we’ve had to pull out.”

On days like these, Holder advises drivers to stay home if they can – or use caution when they see tow drivers.

“We just ask people to slow down if you do see lights,” Holder said.

She emphasized the importance of everyone’s safety on the road.

“If you see tow truck drivers assisting vehicles on the side of the road, please slow down and scoot over, “Holder said. “They have families at home, and we would like them all to make it home tonight.”