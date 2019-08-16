Toxic algae outbreak across the south causes dogs to get sick

WACO, Texas – Extremely hot temperatures across the country are causing people to flock to lakes and rivers to cool off, and some people want to bring their dogs with them. However, this may not be the best idea.

There have been several cases of dogs getting sick or dying from a toxic algae bloom.

The blue-green algae, also known as Cyanobacteria, is usually found during the summertime in stagnant lakes, ponds, or rivers.

“When they bloom, which is a fancy word for growing rapidly, some of them can produce toxins. It’s these toxins that we worry about, because they can hurt us, our livestock, or even our pets if we get in the water, drink the water, or swim in the water,” says Kristin Dodson, owner of the Hewitt Veterinary Hospital.

Some dogs have even died from swimming in lakes or ponds which are infested with the toxic algae.

“There are two types of toxins. One toxin can cause liver failure and one toxin can cause brain damage and death very rapidly. With that one, you might see symptoms of hyper salivation, drooling, vomiting, seizures. Sometimes within minutes to an hour after exposure. The liver toxin can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Sometimes that can take several days before it can cause liver failure, but you’ll see those symptoms,” Dodson says.

Here in Waco, park rangers are on the lookout for any signs of the algae.

“We’ve not had anyone call in or report anything, or that they suspect something, or have located it in a certain area of the lake. We are not aware of anything occurring at Lake Waco right now,” says park ranger Taylor Christian.

There is some good news – only one percent of the blue-green algae found in lakes and rivers is toxic.

“This is very rare, thankfully. But do be careful. I think Lady Bird Lake in Austin had a case, and there have been other cases across the southern United States. Be very careful this time of year,” Dodson says.