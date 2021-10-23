TPD searching for robbery suspect

TEMPLE, TX- The Temple Police Department is searching for a male suspect involved in a Saturday morning robbery in the 600 block of N 3rd St.

At about 2 a.m., the suspect entered the store, took an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot.

The suspect was described as a male with a gray hoodie and black pants. 

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

