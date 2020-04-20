Traffic fatality on SH 195

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police report fatal accident on state highway 195.

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at approximately 2:02 p.m. the Killeen Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash in the 5700 blk of South State Highway 195, Fort Hood Street.

Several witnesses called 911 about the crash.

Officers responded to the scene and requested investigators from the KPD Traffic Unit to respond to the crash scene.

It was found that the operator of the motorcycle, Courtney D. Williams, 27, was traveling southbound on the east side of 195 in the bar ditch area.

Williams was the operator of a 2009 Kawasaki 250cc dirt bike and was jumping the ditch culverts along 195.

Williams lost control of the motorcycle while landing and fell off of the motorcycle causing life threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Killeen FD personnel arrived on scene and provided medical assistance.

Williams was flown to Baylor Scott and White Memorial Hospital by helicopter.

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Williams succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:15 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.

No autopsy was ordered and the case is still being investigated by the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit.