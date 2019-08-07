Traffic stop brings big cash seizure

Lott police report the seizure of over $11,000 in cash and recovery of quantities of black tar heroin and marijuana following a traffic stop.

Information just released indicates that on July 31 about 3:00 a.m. a traffic stop was made during which one of the occupants, a 32-year-old woman, was discovered to have a warrant for a parole violation.

A 22-year-old man was also in the vehicle.

During a probable cause search of the car, $11,800 in cash was found along with the marijuana and heroin.

The Lott K9, Rex verified the presence of narcotics during an open air sniff of the vehicle.

K9 Rex Lott PD photo

Police were able to seize the cash, the drugs and the vehicle itself, a 2014 Dodge Dart.

Both occupants of the car were arrested.

As a further test of the ability of K9 Rex to detect and locate contraband, the cash was later hidden in a building the dog was not familiar with and on two occasions, the dog was able to locate it.