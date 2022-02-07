BELTON, Texas – 77-year-old Roscoe Harrison Jr. has died leaving behind a trailblazing legacy many are remembering today.

Hometown hero, legend, and servant of God are some of the titles ringing loudly today as people across Central Texas reflect on the legacy Roscoe Harrison Jr. leaves behind.

Roscoe accomplished a lot in his lifetime and he was less than a month away from celebrating another milestone, 20 years of serving as Pastor at Eight Street Baptist Church of Temple.



Belton Area Chamber of Commerce President Randy Pittenger says Harrison was more than just a contributor to his organization, they shared almost 30 years of friendship.



“We talk about him being a servant and a leader and all his community involvement, but he was every bodies friend!, Pittenger said. “He knew everybody and he treated us all as a valued friend in a very personal way.”

Pittenger says he just spoke with Harrison recently and they talked about family, grand-kids, and even his health. He says every conversation is cherished because of his spirit, optimism, and love for the community.



“Roscoe talked with children in schools, I saw him talked with high power business professionals, I saw him talk with just ordinary folks and he was the same Roscoe with everybody,” Pittenger said.



One event in particular shaped Harrison’s career early in life as a 23-year-old journalist for Jet Magazine, a Black owned publication based in Chicago.



In 2018, FOX 44 spoke to Harrison who shared about meeting Martin Luther King Jr., and then covering his assassination and funeral just a few weeks later.



Harrison shares the legacy King had on him, even at a young age.

“He was kind of like the Black Moses,” Harison said. “Moses led the children of Israel out of bondage in Egypt; he led us out of social bondage.”



In 2019, he was awarded the Beltonian Award, and served as the Grand Marshall for last years fourth of July parade.



As the first African American Anchor in Central Texas, board member, news paper contributor, politician and so much more Pittenger says, he leaves a legacy that won’t be forgotten.



“Roscoe, Sandra and his family are such an important part of that church community but our greater community,” Pittenger said.



Harrison was born during a time of segregation and went on to becoming at the forefront of community involvement, and these are the things people will remember.

