Train vs. Car collision sends 3 to hospital, 1 to jail

One Bremond man is in the Robertson County Jail while his wife and children are in the hospital after a train collision Monday morning.

Texas DPS Sgt. Jimmy Morgan tells FOX44 News the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bartkowiak Road and the railroad tracks south of Bremond.

A 1999 Lexus going east collided with a Union Pacific train. DPS says 19-year-old Ryan Jones was driving the Lexus, and his wife and two children were inside.

Jones went to the hospital to be checked out, but DPS says he was released and taken into custody. He is now in the Robertson County Jail, facing charges of DWI with children present and a drug possession charge.

His wife is in Baylor Scott & White Temple, while the children are in McLane Children’s Scott & White. We’re told none of them have life-threatening injuries.